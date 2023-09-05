Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HBSE Haryana Class 10th Compartment result declared at bseh.org.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 05, 2023 07:11 PM IST

HBSE releases Class 10 compartment exam results with a pass percentage of 37.14%. Visit bseh.org.in to check results.

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE or BSEH) has released the Class 10 compartment exam results on the official website. Candidates who took the class 10th compartment examination can check the results on the official website at bseh.org.in.

Direct link to check HBSE Class 10th compartment result

HBSE Haryana Class 10th Compartment result declared at bseh.org.in, here's direct link to check

The compartment exam's overall pass percentage is 37.14%. A total of 37,080 students took the exam, with 20,904 boys and 16,176 girls. From July 27 to August 18, the exam was conducted in 71 venues throughout the state.

According to the board, a total of 6,029 females and 7,741 boys, or 37.03 and 37.27 percent each, passed the examinations.

HBSE class 10th compartment result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the compartment results

Key in your login details

BSEH Class 10 compartment scorecard will be available for download

Check the results and take the print for future reference.

