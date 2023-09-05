HBSE Haryana Class 10th Compartment result declared, link on bseh.org.in soon

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE or BSEH) on Tuesday announced Class 10 compartment exam results. The link to check individual scores will be activated in the evening, the board said in a press statement.

HBSE Haryana Class 10th Compartment result 2023 declared(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

Along with Compartment, BSEH has also announced additional subject, improvement and special chance exam results. Results will be available on the board website, bseh.org.

This year, the overall pass percentage of the compartment exam is 37.14 per cent.

A total of 37,080 students appeared in the exam, of whom 20,904 are boys and 16,176 are girls.

The exam was held at 71 centres across the state from July 27 to August 18.

Of the total candidates appeared, 13,770 have passes while results of 21,327 candidates stood compartment.

A total of 7,741 or 37.03 per cent boys and 6,029 or 37.27 per cent girls have passed the exam, the board has informed.

HBSE said that if any candidate want to apply for re-checking or re-evaluation of compartment exam answer sheets, they can apply for it online by paying the prescribed up to 20 days from the date of result declaration.

