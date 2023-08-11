Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HBSE Haryana class 12 compartment results declared at bseh.org.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 11, 2023 06:35 PM IST

Haryana Board releases Class 12 compartment results for 2023 on official website bseh.org.in.

The Class 12 compartment results for 2023 have been released by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE). Students can access the official website, bseh.org.in, to view the 2023 Haryana 12th comaprtment result.Haryana 12th compartment result 2023.

Direct link to check the result

Students can check the Haryana Board Class 12th compartment results 2023 using roll number, name or registration number. The examination was conducted on July 26 across the state.

HBSE Haryana class 12 compartment results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the HBSE result official website at bseh.org.in

Click on the Haryana Board Class 12 compartment result 2023 link.

Key in your roll number or registration number

Enter the captcha code and click the ‘Search result’ link.

Haryana board 12th compartment result 2023 will be displayed.

Download and take print for future reference.

