HBSE offers Mercy chance to 10th, 12th students who failed since 2004

Haryana School Education Board has announced Marcy chance to students who have not qualified for one or more than one subject in the Haryana School Education Board's secondary and senior secondary examinations.

This applies to both the secondary and senior secondary (academic) examinations administered by the Haryana School Education Board from 2004 to 2017 as well as the secondary and senior secondary (open school) examinations administered from 2004 to September 2022. All such candidates have been given a special opportunity (mercy chance) to apply in the Haryana Board open school March 2023 examination.

According to a press release issued by Haryana Board President Dr. V.P. Yadav and Secretary Mr. Krishna Kumar, interested candidates can submit an application for the Haryana Open School Examination in March 2023 with a one-time examination fee of ₹5,000. Candidates can apply at www.bseh.org.in, the board's official website, from December 19 to December 31, 2022. He further added that the syllabus of all such candidates will be as per the syllabus of March 2023.

