HBSE Open School class 10, class 12 admit card releasing today at bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education, Haryana will issue the Haryana Open School 10th, and 12th admit card 2023 for fresh, CTP, re-appear, additional subject, full subject, partial marks improvement and mercy chance exams today, February 16. Candidates can download the Haryana Open School Annual Exam-2023 Admit Card for Secondary and Senior Secondary at bseh.org.in.

In addition, Secondary and Senior Secondary regular admit cards of the candidates will be released on February 20, 2023. The Haryana Open School

The board chairman announced that around 73,240 candidates would show up for the HOS examinations in 2023 at about 132 examination sites throughout the state. 39,946 students will take the Class 10 exams, 24,172 of whom will be male and 15,774 female. Exams for Class 12 will feature 33,294 candidates, 21,725 of them will be male and 11,569 female. Exams for classes 10, 12, and 13 will take place from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. examination will be conducted from February 27 to March 28, 2023.

Candidates must contact the board office once if there is an error in the admit card and they must appear in person at the board office by February 21, 2023, along with the necessary correction fee and the original documents that support the correction.ht edu

