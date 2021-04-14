Home / Education / Board Exams / Himachal Pradesh govt puts off state board and UG exams
board exams

Himachal Pradesh govt puts off state board and UG exams

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday postponed the ongoing state board exams for classes 10 and 12 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, state education secretary Rajeev Sharma said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 09:36 PM IST
The development came on a day the CBSE cancelled its class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 exams.(HT file)

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday postponed the ongoing state board exams for classes 10 and 12 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, state education secretary Rajeev Sharma said.

In a communication, the education secretary also said that the undergraduate university examinations, due to start on April 17, have also been deferred.

The situation will be reviewed at the government level on May 1 and further directions will be issued accordingly, he added.

The development came on a day the CBSE cancelled its class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 exams.

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 infection count reached 72,319 with 925 fresh cases and the state reported 13 more fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,135 on Wednesday, an official said.

The hill state's Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said six infected people died in Kangra, three in Shimla and two each in Mandi and Una districts.

The active cases in the state stand at 6,929.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CICSE says reviewing situation, will soon decide on holding Class 10, 12 boards

Karnataka board 10th exam will take place, says state govt

Sisodia urges Centre to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams as well

Maharashtra to study CBSE's decision to cancel Class 10 exam: Varsha Gaikwad

Meanwhile, 250 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board examinations himachal board covid 19 news exam postponed
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP