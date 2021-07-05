HPBOSE 10th results 2021: HP Board Class 10 results declared sans merit list

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) announced Class 10 result on Monday evening with 99.7% students declared passed.

The government in May had decided to promote all the Class 10 students as the second wave of Covid-19 raged across the state making it difficult to conduct the exams.

Declaring the result in a press conference, HPBoSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the annual examination of Class 10 could not be conducted due to Covid-19 except Hindi paper.

The government had directed the board to formulate a policy to evaluate the students.

The board after having exhausted consultation with all the stake holders evolved an "Objective Criteria to assess the students on the basis of Continuous Comprehensive Assessment (CCA) and Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).

The result was prepared at school level by a Tabulation Committee and final result was compiled by the board.

He said a total of 116784 students enrolled in Class 10—88556 of government school 28228 in private schools.

All the eligible students are promoted to next higher class and are given marks as per the Objective Criteria, he said.

The pass percentage is 99.7%. It was 60.79% in 2019 and 68.11% in 2020 respectively.

He said a total of 8014 students have scored marks between 90 to 100% of which 4965 are girls.

MERIT LIST TO BE DECLARED LATER

Soni said the board will not declare a merit list as the High Court had passed restraining orders on a writ petition filed by a student who pleaded that he missed the Hindi exam due to Covid-19 and could not get marks he was expecting.

He said the students who have missed the Hindi Paper due to being Covid positive may take the exam on July 12 subject to the condition that they submit a valid proof of their being infected due to the virus.

Also, the students who would not be satisfied with the result will be given a chance to write the papers in August or September.

The merit list will be declared after these papers are conducted.

As per the tabulation policy notified by the board subject-wise marks distribution was divided into seven categories that comprised the Class 9 result of the student, Class 10 first and second term exams, pre-board result, exam of Hindi subject held on April 13, internal assessment and practical marks.

In a 100-mark paper with no practical, 10 marks were allotted for the Class 9 result, 15 marks each for the first and second term exams, 40 marks for the pre-board exam, five marks Hindi paper and 15 marks for internal assessment.

For the 100-mark exam with practicals, 10 marks were allotted for Class 9 result, five each for first and second terms, 35 for pre-board, five for Hindi exam, 15 for internal assessment and 25 for practical.

Soni said the students who did not appear in any of the first term, second term and pre-board, or practical exam of Class 10 were not benefited by the tabulation policy and hence the result 99.7%.