HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: HP Board Class 12 Result declared
HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education announced the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 on June 18, 2022. The HP Board Class 12 Result was declared at 11.30 am. Candidates can check the results on official website of HP Board on hpbose.org.
The toppers name and merit list is expected to be released along with the result. The Board President Suresh Kumar Soni will announce the result and other details including pass percentage, toppers, merit list. Candidates who have appeared for the examination for Class 12 can check the result through login credentials available on their admit card.
The Class 12 term 2 exam was held from March 22 to April 13, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was conducted in offline mode.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 12:12 PM
This year, a total of 88013 students took the HP BOSE class 12th test, with 82342 passing and 3379 falling into the compartment category.
-
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 12:05 PM
HP BOSE class 12th result was announced by Board Secy Madhu Chaudhary and Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni.
-
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 12:03 PM
HP BOSE result 2022: Girls' overperformed boys in ARTS streams
HP BOSE class 12th result declared. Girls' overperformed Boys in Arts stream. All girls are in top 10 positions of Arts stream.
-
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 12:01 PM
-
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 11:59 AM
HP BOSE class 12th result: 93.91% pass
This year the overall passing percentage is 93.91%
-
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 11:58 AM
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education announced the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 on June 18, 2022
-
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 11:46 AM
HP BOSE class 12th result: How to check
Visit the official website at hpbose.org
On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab
Now, click on HP Board 12th result 2022’ link
Key in your credentials and log in
Click on the ‘search ‘button
Your HP BOSE class 12th result will appear on the screen
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
-
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 11:39 AM
-
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 11:32 AM
HPBOSE 12th result 2022: Date and Time
HPBOSE 12th result 2022 date and time has been announced. Himachal Pradesh Class 12 result will be declared at 11.30 am on June 18, 2022.