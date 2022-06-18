HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: HP Board Class 12 Result declared

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education announced the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 on June 18, 2022. The HP Board Class 12 Result was declared at 11.30 am. Candidates can check the results on official website of HP Board on hpbose.org.

The toppers name and merit list is expected to be released along with the result. The Board President Suresh Kumar Soni will announce the result and other details including pass percentage, toppers, merit list. Candidates who have appeared for the examination for Class 12 can check the result through login credentials available on their admit card.

The Class 12 term 2 exam was held from March 22 to April 13, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was conducted in offline mode.