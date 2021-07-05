Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 declared, here's how to check HP Board 10th results

HPBOSE class 10 result has been declared. candidates can check their results on the official website of hpbose.org
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 07:33 PM IST
HPBOSE class 10th result declared at hpbose.org(File photo)

HPBOSE class 10th result has been declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of school education. candidates can check the HPBOSE result at hpbose.org using their roll number.

The result was announced around 5:30 pm.

A total of 1,16,954 candidates of class 10 were registered under HPBOSE.

This year HPBOSE class 10 board exam could not be completed due to the spike in the covid 19 cases and was cancelled.

This year the result was based on an alternative assessment method.

Candidates registered for HPBOSE class 10th can check their on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

Here is the direct link to check the HPBOSE class 10th result

HPBOSE class 10th result 2021: Here is how to check

Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

Click on the tab reading HPBOSE class 10th result

A new window will be displayed on your screen

Key in your credentials

Your HPBOSE class 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout of the same

