HPBOSE class 10 term 2 revised datasheet released at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the revised the date sheet for term 2 exams of class 10. This announcement was made via an official notification that was published on HPBOSE's official website, hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE class 10 term 2 exams 2022 will now begin on March 26 and end on April 13, 2022, according to the revised timetable. The exams will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the morning shift. Previously, the class 10 term 2 exams were scheduled to take place between March 26 and April 8, 2022.The date sheet for the class 12 exams has remained unchanged. The HPBOSE class 12th examination will begin from March 22 to April 13 from 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Direct link to download the HPBOSE class 10 date sheet

How to check HP Board class 10 revised date sheet

Students should go to the official BSEH website at bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the Notification tab

Click on the link that reads, ‘Notification Regarding Revised Date Sheet for Matric Examinations Term-II Academic Session 2021-22’

A PDF will be opened on the screen

Candidates should save the date sheet and take its printout for future reference.