HPBOSE Class 5, 8,9,11 datesheet released, exam to begin from March 16
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Saturday released the datesheet for class 5,8,9,11 exams. The HPBOSE datesheet can be downloaded from the official website- hpbose.org.
According to the schedule, class 5 exams will be held from April 1 to 8. Class 8th exams wil be held from March 20 to April 8. HPBOSE Class 9th exams will be held from March 22 to April 9 and class 11 exams will be held from March 16 to April 20.
Exams will be conducted following the strict protocols and SOPs under Covid -19 guidelines.