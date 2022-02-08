Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022 declared, direct link to check Class 12 result
board exams

HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022 declared, direct link to check Class 12 result

HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022 for Class 12 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022 declared, direct link to check Class 10, 12 result(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 04:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022 on February 8, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 Term 1 examination can check the result through the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org. 

The result can be checked on other website including results.gov.in. The Board Chairman  Suresh Kumar Soni had on Monday, February 7 said that the board was in the process to finalise the result. He said, “It has been compiled and we are rechecking the weightage to be double sure that there is no mistake. It may be published today or tomorrow. If today we would do it by 5 pm. If not today, tomorrow it will be definitely done.”

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check Class 12 result here&lt;/strong&gt;

HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022: How to check 

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org.
  • Click on HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

 

Topics
hpbose hpbose.org board exam result
