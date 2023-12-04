HTET 2023 answer key released, raise objections at bseh.org.in; Direct link to check answer key
Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2023 answer key released. Objection window open for HTET 2023 answer key, detailed notification available.
Board of School Education, Haryana has released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2023 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the HTET 2023 examination can download the HTET 2023 answer key from the official website at bseh.org.in.
The HBSE conducted the HTET 2023 Level 1(PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) examination was conducted on December 2 and 3, 2023.
Direct link to check HTET 2023 Level 1 answer key
Direct link to check HTET 2023 Level 2 answer key
Direct link to check HTET 2023 Level 3 answer key
The objection window is available from December 4, 2023, to December 6, 2023, till 5 pm. Candidates have to pay ₹1000 per question as objection. Check detailed notification here.
Candidates can check the objections to the HTET 2023 answer key here.
HTET answer key 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
On the homepage, click on "Answer key HTET 2023 level 1, level 2, and level 3."
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Click on the level-wise answer key of your choice.
The HTET answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen
Download and take print for future reference.