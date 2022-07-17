ICSE class 10 result on July 17; Equal weightage to both semesters

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The ICSE class 10 results will be announced on July 17 with marks of both first and second semesters given equal weightage in the final score, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Saturday.

The candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations will be marked absent and their results will not be declared, he said.

"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers," he added.

For the first time in the history of the board, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year. While semester one examination were held in November-December, 2021, the second semester exams were held in April-May, 2022 for both class 10 and class 12.

"Candidates who were registered and confirmed to appear for the class 10 required to appear for both semester examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the class 10 exam.

"Therefore, the results of candidates who did not appear for either Semester 1 or Semester 2 Examinations as a whole, will be marked ABSENT and their results will not be declared," he said. PTI GJS GJS RT RT RT