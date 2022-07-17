ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: CISCE declares Class 10 results at cisce.org

Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE or class 10th result on Sunday, July 17. The result is available on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. For updates follow the ICSE Live blog.

ICSE, ISC Exams 2022 were conducted by CISCE in two semesters. Exams for Semester 1 was conducted from December 2021 to January 2022, and exams for Semester 2 was conducted from April to May 2022. Around 1 lakh students have appeared for the ICSE Class 10 board examination this year. ICSE Result Live Updates

Direct link to check result here

The result can also be checked on CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS. To get the result through SMS, candidates who have appeared for the examination should SMS ICSE to 09248082883. The result will be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile number.

ICSE Class 10th result: How to check

1)Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) On the homepage, click on the result link

3) Select the course ICSE or ISC as required

4) Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha

5) Your result will be displayed on the screen

6) Check and take print out for future reference.

