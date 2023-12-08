Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has released ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 timetables. Candidates who will appear for Class 10, 12 board examination can check the datesheets through the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 timetables released at cisce.org, download links here

As per the schedule, the Class 10 or ICSE board examination will begin on February 21 with the English Language paper and will end on March 28 with Art Paper 4. The examination will be conducted from 9 am for art papers and 11 am for other subjects. The duration of the arts subject papers will be 3 hours and other subjects will be for 2 hours.

ISC or Class 12 board examination will begin on February 12 and will end on April 3, 2023. The examination will begin at 2 pm on all days and the duration of the exam is for 3 hours.

In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes is given for reading the question paper.

Direct link to download ICSE 2024 timetable

Direct link to download ISC 2024 timetable

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 timetables: How to download

To download the timetables, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

Click on ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 timetables link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The ICSE and ISC results 2024 will be declared in the month of May 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISCE.

