ICSE, ISC board exams postponed, class 10 students have 2 options

The CISCE has given class 10 students the option to either appear for exams along with class 12 students at a later date or not write the offline examination at all.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 08:10 PM IST
The CISCE has postponed the ICSE and ISC board examinations for class 10 and 12. (Raj K Raj/HT File Photo )

The ICSE and ISC board examinations for classes 10 and 12, respectively, which were scheduled to begin on May 4, were postponed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday two days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled class 10 exams and deferred the exams for class 12.

The CISCE will announce the new schedule of exams after reviewing the Covid-19 situation and arriving at a final decision by the first week of June. “The Covid situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE & ISC 2021 Examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the board examinations will be taken by the 1st week of June 2021,” the circular read.

The board, however, has given class 10 students the option to either appear for exams along with class 12 students at a later date or not write the offline examination at all. If they choose the latter option, the CISCE “will develop a fair and an unbiased criterion while preparing the results of such candidates,” the board said.

Meanwhile, the CBSE and several other state boards including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Gujarat have taken similar decisions to either cancel or postpone exams.

The Delhi government has cancelled exams for other classes as well. "The class 9 and 11 exams in government schools have been cancelled. Whatever criteria the board decides for evaluation of class 10 students, we will adopt the same for class 9 and 11 too," deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying by PTI. "I will convey the suggestions received from the students to higher authorities including the CBSE," he added.

Asked about class 12 exams, Sisodia said, "I still feel the exams should be cancelled but the CBSE has said that it will review the situation on June 1. I request the students to be patient and not let it affect them".

