ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2021 for Term I released, check revised time table here

ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2021 for Term I has been released. Candidates can check the revised time table below. 
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2021 for Term I released, check revised time table here
Published on Oct 23, 2021 11:04 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has released the revised ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2021 for Term I examination. The revised date sheet for both Class 10, 12 is available on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org. 

As per the revised schedule, the ICSE Semester I examination will begin on November 29 and will end on December 16, 2021 and ISC Semester I exam will begin on November 22 and will end on December 20, 2021. The Class 10 exams will be for 1 to 1 hour 30 minutes duration and Class 12 exams will be conducted for 1 hour 30 minutes.

The Council after receiving numerous emails from Heads of Schools,  parents and students who had expressed their difficulties and apprehension if the Semester I examinations were to be held online decided to conduct the exams in offline mode. The Semester I or Term I exams will be conducted on respective schools. 

All the candidates who will appear for the exam are required to report to their school as per the scheduled examination dates. The Council further will share detailed guidelines for the conduct of the exams with the Conveners and the Heads of Schools in due course of time. 

