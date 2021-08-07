Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE, ISC Exam 2021: CISCE releases time table for improvement,compartment exams
board exams

ICSE, ISC Exam 2021: CISCE releases time table for improvement,compartment exams

ICSE, ISC Exam 2021 improvement, compartment exams time table has been released. Candidates can check the complete details on the official notice available on cisce.org.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 11:55 AM IST
ICSE, ISC Exam 2021: CISCE releases time table for improvement, compartment exams

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has released the timetable for improvement and compartment exams for ICSE, ISC Exam 2021. Both the examination will begin from August 16 onwards. Candidates can check the official notification on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

The compartment and improvement exams for Class 10 will begin on August 16 and end on September 2, 2021. The compartment and improvement exams for Class 12 will begin on August 16 and will end on September 7, 2021. The result for the same will be declared around September 20, 2021, read the notice.

The Class 10 improvement and compartment exams will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and Class 12 improvement and compartment exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.

Those candidates who clear the compartment exams and whose overall results will change from PCNA to PCA, must return the previous statement of marks in original to the Council through their school. The revised statement of marks and pass certificate will be sent to the candidates school. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CISCE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cisce cisce org cisce board exams
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Elephants show how to indulge in simple pleasures. Watch sweet video

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP