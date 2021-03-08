ICSE, ISC revised timetable 2021 released by CISCE, check it here

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday, March 8 released the revised schedule for ICSE and ISC 2021 examinations on its official website.

According to the revised schedule, CISCE will not be conducting any ICSE (Class 10) examination on May 13 and May 15 and for ISC (Class 12) no examination will be conducted on May 13, May 15 and June 12.

Accordingly, changes have been made in the timetable for ICSE and ISC exams 2021.

Revised ICSE schedule:

Economics (Group II Elective examination) was earlier scheduled for May 13. It will be now conducted on May 4.

Art Paper 2 (Nature drawing/painting) was earlier scheduled for May 15. It will be now conducted on May 22

. Art Paper 3 (Original Composition) was earlier scheduled for May 22. It will be now conducted on May 29

Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) was earlier scheduled for May 29. It will be now conducted on June 5.

Revised ISC schedule:

Business Studies paper was earlier scheduled for May 5. It will be now conducted on June 18.

English Paper 2 (Literature in English) was earlier scheduled for May 13. It will be now conducted on May 4.

Home science Paper 1 (Theory) was earlier scheduled for May 15. It will be now conducted on May 22.

Art Paper 5 (Craft A) was earlier scheduled for June 2. It will be now conducted on May 5.

Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative composition in Colour ) was earlier scheduled for June 5. It will be now conducted on June 2.

Hospitality Management was earlier scheduled for June 8. It will be now conducted on June 5.

Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory was earlier scheduled for June 10. It will be now conducted on May 8.

Art Paper 1 (Drawing and Painting from still life ) was earlier scheduled for June 12. It will be now conducted on May 12.