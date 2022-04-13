ICSE, ISC semester 2 2022 admit card expected soon on cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Sem 2 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) or Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 exams in April-June, 2022. Admit cards for ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams will be issued soon on the council's website, cisce.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the time table released, ICSE semester 2 exams will begin on April 25 and end on May 23. ISC sem 2 exams are scheduled for April 25 to June 6, 2022.

<strong>Download CISCE time table here</strong>.

How to download ICSE, ISC semester 2 admit card 2022

Go to cisce.org. The admit card download link will be displayed on the notice board. Click on the link and enter the required information. Download the admit card and take a printout.

On the exam days, students must bring a printed copy of the admit card to the exam venue. After downloading it, they should read all the exam related instructions and follow those accordingly.

For both ICSE and ISC exams, in addition to the 90 minutes standard time for solving the papers, students will get 10 minutes for reading the questions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CISCE is conducting year 2022 final exams in two semesters. Sem 1 exams are over and the results have already been declared.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON