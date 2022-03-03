ICSE, ISC Semester 2 time table 2022 released at cisce.org, check details

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 exam time table 2022: Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday released ICSE, ISC semester 2 Exams 2022 timetable. The semester 2 exam timetable for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) can be checked on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The timetable has been prepared keeping in mind the dates of various competitive exams.

Both ICSE and ISC Semester 2 exams will begin on April 25. The ICSE (Class 10) semester 2 exams will end on May 20 while the ISC or Class 12 exams will end on June 6.

The Class 10 exams will commence at 11am every day and the exams will be of 1 hour 30 minute duration, while Class 12 exams will begin at 2 pm everyday and will be of 1 hours 30 minutes duration.

In addition to the time indicated on the time table for attempting the paper, 10 minutes will be given for reading the question paper.

Direct link for Class 10 date sheet

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link for Class 12 date sheet

How to download Semester 2, 2022 time table:

Visit the official site of CISCE or cisce.org.

Click on Semester 2 time table link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the complete date sheet.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.