Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: CISCE Class 10, 12 exam latest updates
Live

ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: CISCE Class 10, 12 exam latest updates

CISCE ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 was started on April 25, 2022. CISCE Class 10 exam was started on April 25 and Class 12 exam was started on April 26, 2022. Check out the latest developments here. 
ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: CISCE Class 10, 12 exam latest updates(HT file)
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 11:26 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations have started ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 from April 25, 2022. The ICSE Class 10 exams was started on April 25 and ISC Class 12 exams was started on April 26, 2022. 

This year CISCE conducted ICSE, ISC Exams 2022 in two semesters. The Semester 1 exams were conducted in December 2021- January 2022 and Semester 2 exams is conducted in April- May 2022. The results for term 1 exams was declared in March 2022. 

The Class 10 or ICSE exams begin at 11 am and the exam duration is for 1 hour 30 minutes. The Class 12 or ISC exams begins at 2 pm and the exam duration is for 3 hours. The Class 10 exams will end on May 23 and Class 12 exams will end on June 6, 2022. Students are getting 10 minutes extra time on exam days for reading the questions for both ICSE and ISC exams. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 28 Apr 2022 11:26 AM

    CISCE term 2 exams: Students get extra 10 minutes 

    Students appearing for CISCE term 2 exams will get 10 minutes extra before the exams begin to read the questions for both Class 10 or ICSE and Class 12 or ISC exams. 

  • Thu, 28 Apr 2022 11:14 AM

    ISC Term 2 Exam 2022: English paper analysis 

    Students in Lucknow on Tuesday found ISC English language paper to be easy, balanced and as per their expectations. Ojas, a science stream student at City Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch said the paper was straight forward and as per the ISC standards.

  • Thu, 28 Apr 2022 11:08 AM

    ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams: Items not permitted 

    Candidates are not permitted to have in their possession, while in the examination hall/ room, any book, memorandum or pocketbook, notes, paper, mobile phones or wireless devices, except the correct question paper. Also, they are not permitted to carry any weapon or an object/ instrument which may be used as a weapon.

  • Thu, 28 Apr 2022 11:03 AM

    CISCE ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: SOPs to be followed

    CISCE ISCE, ISC term 2 exams 2022 are being conducted by following the SOPs. The SOPs include COVID19 protocols. Students will have to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitisers. 

  • Thu, 28 Apr 2022 10:59 AM

    ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: Class 12 papers 

    ISC term 2 exams 2022 for Commerce paper will be conducted today. The exam will begin at 2 pm and will end at 5 pm. The Class 12 exams will be conducted across the country at various exam centres. 

  • Thu, 28 Apr 2022 10:54 AM

    ICSE term 2 Exams: Today's paper 

    ICSE Term 2 exams today will begin at 11 am. Today's exam papers are History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1 and History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1 (Thailand). 

  • Thu, 28 Apr 2022 10:50 AM

    ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: When will exam end 

    The Class 10 exams will end on May 23 and Class 12 exams will end on June 6, 2022. Students are getting 10 minutes extra time on exam days for reading the questions for both ICSE and ISC exams.

  • Thu, 28 Apr 2022 10:44 AM

    CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022: Exam duration

    The Class 10 or ICSE exams begin at 11 am and the exam duration is for 1 hour 30 minutes. The Class 12 or ISC exams begins at 2 pm and the exam duration is for 3 hours.

  • Thu, 28 Apr 2022 10:37 AM

    ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: When started 

    CISCE ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 was started on April 25, 2022. ICSE Class 10 exams was started on April 25 and ISC Class 12 exams was started on April 26, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cisce icse board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.