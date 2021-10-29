ICSE, ISC Term I Exam 2021: CISCE releases important instructions for candidates
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has issued important instructions for candidates for ICSE, ISC Term I Exam 2021. The important guidelines for all appearing candidates is available on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
The ICSE Semester I examination will begin on November 29 and will end on December 16, 2021 and ISC Semester I exam will begin on November 22 and will end on December 20, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Class 10 or Class 12 Term I examination can check the important instructions issued by the Council below.
ICSE, ISC Term I Exam 2021: Important Instructions for candidates
- Each candidate must appear for Semester I exam to be conducted in November/ December 2021 and Semester 2 exam to be conducted in March/ April 2022. Candidates will have to appear for both of these exams to qualify for grant of certification.
- The candidates will have to offer the same subjects for both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations.
- The candidates should collect their Admission Cards ahead of these Examinations from the Heads of their respective Schools.
- The appearing candidates should be seated 5 minutes before the test begins and should read carefully all general directions that may be given at the head of a paper.
- Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper-Cum-Answer Booklet in the space provided. All entries on the Question Paper-Cum-Answer Booklet must be made with Black/Blue ink pen only.
All the appeared candidates will be issued a computer-generated mark sheet that will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject / paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.