ICSE, ISC Time Table 2023: CISCE releases Class 10, 12 exam schedule on cisce.org

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has released ICSE, ISC Time Table 2023. The exam schedule has been released for Class 10 and Class 12 and is available to candidates on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the schedule, Class 10 or ICSE examinations will begin on February 27, 2023 and will end on March 29, 2023. The examination duration is for 2 hours every day and will begin at 11 am on some days or at 9 am on other days. ICSE exam will commence with English Paper I and will end with Biology Science Paper 3.

Class 12 or ISC examination will commence from February 13, 2023 with English Paper I. The last date of the examination is till March 31, 2023. The exam duration is for 3 hours and exams on most of the days will begin at 2 pm onwards. The Question Papers for examinations scheduled to begin at 2:00 P.M. will be distributed to the candidates at 1:45 P.M.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Board will take all precautions against Covid – 19 during the conduct of the ISC 2023 Examination at the Examination centres.

Class 10 or ICSE Exam schedule

Class 12 or CISCE Exam schedule