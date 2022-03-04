Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICSE Semester 2 revised timetable 2022 released at cisce.org
board exams

ICSE Semester 2 revised timetable 2022 released at cisce.org

ICSE Semester 2 revised timetable 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday released the revised time table for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) semester 2 examinations.
ICSE Semester 2 revised timetable 2022: According to the revised schedule, the ICSE Maths and Geography will be held on May 2 and may 4.(cisce.org)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 05:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

According to the revised schedule, the ICSE Maths and Geography will be held on May 2 and May 4. According to the time table released on Thursday, the maths exam was to be held on May 3 and Geography on May 5. (check ICSE revised time table below.)

According to the revised schedule, the ICSE Maths and Geography will be held on May 2 and May 4. According to the time table released on Thursday, the maths exam was to be held on May 3 and Geography on May 5. (check ICSE revised time table below.)

The class 10 Maths and Geography exams which were earlier scheduled to be held on May 3 and 5, will now be conducted on May 2 and 4. Some of the other ICSE or Class 10 exams which have been rescheduled are Physics, Second Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Biology, Group-III Elective, Group II Elective.

However, there has been no revision of ISC or class 12 board exam schedule by the CISCE.

Note: Students should visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org for latest news and updates on the exam.

Topics
cisce icse time table board exams
