Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Improvement exams of UP Board class 10, 12 starts today
board exams

Improvement exams of UP Board class 10, 12 starts today

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) begins Class 10 and Class 12 improvement exams from Saturday.
ANI | , Moradabad
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Improvement exams of UP Board class 10, 12 starts today

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) begins Class 10 and Class 12 improvement exams from Saturday.

"A total of 98 students have registered to re-appear in the board exams for the improvement exams. The marks obtained in this exam will be considered as final. We are conducting the examinations with the strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols," Principal of Government Inter College, Moradabad, Shyama Kumar told ANI.

Tasleem, a student appearing for the Class 10 Board exam said, "I have prepared well for the examination. I was not satisfied with my marks, so I registered to re-appear."

The UP Board exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 were announced on July 31. While the overall pass percentage of UP Board 10th result was 99.53 per cent, it was 97.88 per cent in the UP Inter Class 12th. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
improvement exam upmsp up board exams
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DHSE Kerala 1st Year HS Exams 2021: Class 11 exam schedule revised, check here 

Assam Board HS Special Exams 2021: AHSEC Class 12 exam schedule released

CBSE Board Exams 2022: Schools to begin Class 10, 12 LOC submissions from today

Class XII examination begins in Nepal amid COVID-19 pandemic
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP