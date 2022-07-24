ISC Class 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: CISCE 12th Result expected soon
- ISC Class 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: ISC semester 2 result 2022 is expected to release soon at cisce.org.
Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022 is expected to release soon by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. However, there is no official announcement on the release of ISC class 12th result. Once the class 12th result are released it will be available on the official website at cisce.org, results.cisce.org.
The ISC test was conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) between April 6 and June 13. The ISC test began at 2 pm and lasted for one hour and thirty minutes. The candidates have an additional 10 minutes to read the paper.
CISCE announced the ICSE or class 10th result on July 17. This year the overall pass percentage is 99.97%. Girls have done better than boys with pass percentage of 99.98 percent and boys pass percentage is 99.97 percent.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 24 Jul 2022 02:09 PM
ISC result 2022 soon: Who can appear for compartment exam
Candidates will be allowed to appear in compartment examination in any one subject in which they have not secured pass marks. However, the candidates should have secured pass marks in English Compulsory subject and other 2 subjects in ISC year 2022 exam.
-
Sun, 24 Jul 2022 01:57 PM
ISC class 12th result 2022: Candidates who will fail the exam
CISCE candidates who will fail the ISC year 2022 exam will be permitted to reappear for the ISC examination in 2023 but not there after
-
Sun, 24 Jul 2022 01:53 PM
ISC Semester 2 result 2022: Class 12th exam started from April 6
The Indian School Certificate Examinations Council (CISCE) conducted the ISC exam from April 6 to June 13. The ISC exam was scheduled at 2:00 PM and lasted till 1:30 PM
-
Sun, 24 Jul 2022 01:33 PM
ISC semester 2 result soon: ICSE announced
ISC class 12th result is expected to release soon. CISCE announced the class 10th result on July 17. The over all pass percentage was 99.58%.
-
Sun, 24 Jul 2022 01:15 PM
ISC result 2022: CISCE Conducted the exam in 2 semesters
CISCE conducted the ISC, class 12th examination in two semesters. The first sem held in November/ December year 2021 and sem 2 held in April/ May year 2022.
-
Sun, 24 Jul 2022 01:08 PM
ISC result 2022: List of websites to check
cisce.org
results.cisce.org
-
Sun, 24 Jul 2022 01:07 PM
ISC Result 2022: How schools can get their result
Schools can get results by logging in with the principal's login ID and password to the CISCE's Careers portal.
-
Sun, 24 Jul 2022 01:01 PM
ISC result 2022: Check result via SMS
Candidates can use SMS to check their results. In the new message field, type your unique ID as follows to obtain your ISC results via SMS: Send your seven-digit unique ID, ISC 1234567, to 09248082883.
-
Sun, 24 Jul 2022 12:57 PM
ISC Result 2022: How To Check
Visit the official websites at results.cisce.org and cisce.org
On the homepage, click on the result link
Enter your unique ID, index number and click on submit
The ISC Semester 2 result will be displayed on the screen
Take a print out for future references.
-
Sun, 24 Jul 2022 12:50 PM
ISC result expected soon
Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022 is expected to be declared soon at cisce.org.