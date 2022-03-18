Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: CISCE Class 12 revised time table released, notice here

ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 revised schedule has been released. Candidates can check the revised time table through the official notice given below. 
Published on Mar 18, 2022 10:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has released revised time table for ISC Term 2 Exams 2022. The dates of Class 12 board exams have been revised due to clash with JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam dates. Candidates can check the official revised date sheet on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, a few of the revised dates of the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 are clashing with the ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examination dates. So, in the light of the above mentioned fact, the ISC Year 2022, Semester 2 Examination dates have been revised.

The semester 2 examination will begin on April 26 and will end on June 13, 2022. The examination will begin at 2 pm and will end at 3.30 pm. In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for attempting the paper, 10 minutes time is given for reading the question paper. The Question Paper will be made available at 1:50 pm on the day of the Examination.

The Board has urged all the stakeholders to display the revised time table on the school notice board for reference of all concerned. 

