ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: CISCE issues important notice for candidates, check here

ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: CISCE has released important notice for candidates who will be appearing for the semester 2 examination. Candidates can check the notice given below. 
Published on Mar 29, 2022 08:51 AM IST
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has released an important notice for candidates who will be appearing for ISC Term 2 Exams 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice through the official site of CISCE on cisce.org. 

As per the official notice, candidates who will appear for the semester 2 examinations will have to follow these guidelines issued by the Council. 

&lt;strong&gt;Official Notice Here&lt;/strong&gt;

ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: Important guidelines 

  • Candidates will have to reach the exam centre 5 minutes before the time fixed for the state of the examination in the subject.
  • Candidates will have to put their signature in the space provided for the purpose and not write or scribble anywhere else on the top sheet. Along with signature, candidates should write their unique ID, index number and subject as well on the top sheet.
  • The question number should be clearly written in the left hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Candidates will have to use blue or blank fountain or ball point pen for writing the answers. Pencils should be used only for diagrams.
  • 10 minutes time is given for reading the questions. Candidates should read the questions carefully and time should not be wasted in writing down information that is not asked for as no marks will be given for it.

Meanwhile, CISCE has decided that ISC results will be issued through the conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of July 2022. The results will not be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi. 

 

