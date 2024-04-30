JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce scores today

JAC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 12 or Inter board exam results of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be out today, April 30. According to a press release issued by the board, JAC Jharkhand board 12th result 2024 for Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be announced at 11 am. Students can check their marks on jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in using their board exam roll codes and roll numbers. They can also use the HT Portal link given below to download the scorecards:...Read More

Arts stream results-

JAC 12th Arts result 2024 on HT Portal

Commerce stream results-

JAC 12th Inter Commerce result 2024 on HT Portal

Jharkhand board Class 12 Science stream results-

JAC 12th Inter Science result 2024 on HT Portal

The board is expected to declare JAC 12th Science, Arts and Commerce results through a press conference, in which names of stream-wise toppers, pass percentages and other details will be revealed. Soon after the conference is over, result links will be displayed on the board's official website.

The JAC Jharkhand board Class 12 final exams started on February 6 with the Vocational Subject and ended on February 26 with Political Science. Exams were held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. (From 2 pm to 3:35 pm for OMR and from 3:40 to 5:20 pm for booklets.). Around 4 lakh students took the exam.

JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2024 direct link, live updates below.