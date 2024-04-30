JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce scores today
JAC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 12 or Inter board exam results of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be out today, April 30. According to a press release issued by the board, JAC Jharkhand board 12th result 2024 for Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be announced at 11 am. Students can check their marks on jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in using their board exam roll codes and roll numbers. They can also use the HT Portal link given below to download the scorecards:...Read More
Arts stream results-
JAC 12th Arts result 2024 on HT Portal
Commerce stream results-
JAC 12th Inter Commerce result 2024 on HT Portal
Jharkhand board Class 12 Science stream results-
JAC 12th Inter Science result 2024 on HT Portal
The board is expected to declare JAC 12th Science, Arts and Commerce results through a press conference, in which names of stream-wise toppers, pass percentages and other details will be revealed. Soon after the conference is over, result links will be displayed on the board's official website.
The JAC Jharkhand board Class 12 final exams started on February 6 with the Vocational Subject and ended on February 26 with Political Science. Exams were held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. (From 2 pm to 3:35 pm for OMR and from 3:40 to 5:20 pm for booklets.). Around 4 lakh students took the exam.
JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2024 direct link, live updates below.
JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Science, Arts, Commerce results together this year
JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: This year, the Jharkhand board is announcing Class 12 Science, Arts and Commerce stream results together. Results of the three streams will be declared at 11 am today, April 30.
Last year, the council announced Inter Science stream results along with Matric and results for Arts and Commerce students were announced later.
JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Check Jharkhand board Inter marks on HT Portal
Check the Jharkhand board Class 12 result after 11 am here. Select your stream, enter the roll code and roll number to download scorecards.
How to check JAC 12th result 2024?
- Open the board's official website, jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in
- Go to the Inter result page.
- Select your stream and enter the roll code, roll number.
- Submit it and check your Class 12 result.
JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required to check Jharkhand board Class 12 result
JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: The following login credentials are required to check Jharkhand board Class 12 results:
- Roll code
- Roll number of the board examination.
JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Where to check JAC 12th result 2024
JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: After the press conference at 11 am, students can check the Jharkhand board Class 12 results on the board websites – jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The result will be available on the HT Portal as well.
JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Science, Arts, Commerce toppers' list will be shared
JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: In the press conference, the Jharkhand board will announce names of Class 12 Science, Arts and Commerce stream toppers along with their marks. Additionally, the board will share pass percentages in each stream, the overall result, gender-wise result, district-wise result and other important details in the press conference.
JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: When to check Jharkhand board Inter results?
JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: The Jharkhand board Inter result for Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be shared at 11 am via a press conference.
JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand board Inter results today
JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Academic Council's (JAC) Class 12th or Intermediate final exam results will be released today, April 30, 2024.