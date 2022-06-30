JAC 12th Results 2022 On HT Portal: Check Jharkhand board Arts, Commerce results

JAC 12th Results 2022 On Hindustantimes.com: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to announce Class 12 final examination results for Arts and Commerce streams. JAC 12th Arts, Science results 2022 will be announced at 2:30 pm on June 30. JAC Chairman Dr. Anil Kumar Mahato has confirmed the date and time of Jharkhand board 12th results. Follow JAC 12th Arts, Commerce result live updates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to the board websites, Jharkhand 12th results 2022 will be available on Hindustan Times (HT) portal. Students can check their results on hindustantimes.com using the below links:

JAC 12th Arts result on HT portal

JAC 12th Commerce result on HT portal

How to check Jharkhand 12th results 2022 on HT portal

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams Select board name Select class and stream Enter the required details Submit and view marks sheet

In addition to this, Jharkhand board exam results will also be available on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.