Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared class 12 result today . Students who had registered for the class 12 exam in schools affiliated to the JAC can check the result from the official website of the Council. Students should know about the result checking process in order to avoid last minute hassle. Students should be ready with the JAC 12th roll number, in order to check the result.

Direct link to check the Jharkhand JAC Class 12th Arts result 2021

Direct link to check the Jharkhand JAC Class 12th commerce result 2021

Direct link to check the Jharkhand JAC Class 12th science result 2021

JAC 12th result 2021 live updates

JAC 12th result will be declared at jacresults.com.

JAC intermediate result will also be declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in.

JAC Class 12 Result 2021: Steps to check Jharkhand inter result at jac.nic.in

Go to official website jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on JAC 12th result 2021 link

Enter the roll number

Click on the submit button

Download the JAC 12th result 2021

Take a printout

