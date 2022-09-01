JAC Jharkhand Class 11 results 2022 out, know how to check

JAC Jharkhand Class 11 Results 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced results of Class 11 final examination. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can go to the official websites of the board and download it. JAC 11th result 2022 live updates.

Official websites to check JAC Class 11 results 2022 are:

jacresults.com jac.jharkhand.gov.in jac.nic.in

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready as they will be required to use their roll number and/or other information to check results.

Direct link to check JAC Jharkhand Class 11 results 2022

How to check JAC Jharkhand Class 11 results 2022

Go to any of the websites mentioned above. On the home page, look for the JAC Class 11 result link. Open the link and login by submitting the required information. Check result and take a printout of the page for future use.

Prior to this, JAC had announced Class 10, 12 and Class 8, 9 final examination results.