JAC revises exam schedule, now classes 10, 12 board exams will begin from May 4

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has deferred the board examinations for class-10 (Matriculation) and class-12 (Intermediate) for about two months. The examinations will now be conducted from May 4 to May 21, JAC officials said on Wednesday.

The JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said, “The schedule for the class-10 and class-12 board examinations has been revised. Now, it will be held from May 4 to May 21. The examinations will be held in two shifts. The examination of matriculation will be taken in the first shift, while the intermediate examination in the second shift.”

The official declaration about the revised examination schedule will be made in a day or two. The examinations will be held under strict compliance with Covid-19 protocols, officials said.

Earlier, the examinations were scheduled from March 9 to March 26. The examinees and state education and literacy department had demanded revision in the dates in view of the preparations.

Singh said, “The syllabus has been slashed by 40% in light of the Covid affected year. We were told that the revised syllabus would complete by March 31 in schools. Besides, students also need some time for preparations for the examinations. This is why; we have revised the examination schedule.”

However, the practical examinations of the matriculation and intermediate will take place from April 6 to April 27, officials said.

About seven lakh students take the examinations of matriculation and intermediate every year. In 2020, more than 3.87 lakh students wrote the papers in the matriculation (Class-10) examination, while over 2.34 lakh students appeared for the intermediate (Class-12) examinations, which comprises science, commerce, and arts streams.

In view of the closure of the schools since March last year, The JAC has also revised the question pattern for the upcoming board examinations. The number of objective type questions would be higher this year than the previous years.

As per the model question papers for class-10, uploaded on the JAC website, written examinations of all the subjects, excluding science, will be of 90 marks. Another 10 marks will be of internal assessment to be given by schools.

The written examinations for science subjects will be of 80 marks, while 10 marks will be of practical and 10 marks of internal assessment.

Thirty percent marks will be of multiple-choice or filling in the blanks type questions, while 20% very short answers type questions. Twenty percent each will be short and long answer type questions.

For intermediate, written examination of non-practical subjects including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, History, Political Science, Economics and Social Science would be of 100 marks. These papers will have 30 multiple-choice answer type questions, while 10 questions will be of fill in blanks type questions of one mark. There would be 10 very short answer type questions of two marks each, five short-answer type questions of four marks each, and four long-answer type questions of five marks each, JAC officials said.

Similarly, written examinations of practical subjects would be 70 marks, while 30marks for practical. In such a paper, there would 20 multiple-choice answer type questions, seven very-short answer type questions of one mark, seven very short answer type questions of two marks, five short answer type questions of three marks, and two long answer type questions of seven marks.