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Jharkhand 10th class result 2026 declared: How to check JAC Class 10 board results? Step-by-step guide
JAC Class 10 board results: Class 12 results are expected to be announced at the end of this month.
Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 03:12 pm IST
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The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) 10th Result 2026 were declared on Thursday, April 23. Students can check their results online by going to the https://jacresults.com/ website.
The online 10th-grade marksheet will display subject-wise marks, total score, grade, and the status of the result.
How to check JAC 10th result
To check their results online, candidates can adhere to the steps mentioned below.
- Visit the website of the Jharkhand Academic Council - https://jacresults.com/
- Click on the “Results of Class X Annual Examination - 2026” notification.
- Add roll card and roll number where mentioned.
- Enter captcha and submit.
- Your class X results will be displayed.
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Students can also check their results on the UMANG app or Digilocker. Class 12 results are expected to be announced at the end of this month.{{/usCountry}}
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Students can also check their results on the UMANG app or Digilocker. Class 12 results are expected to be announced at the end of this month.{{/usCountry}}
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
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