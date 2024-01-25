Jharkhand Academic Council has released Jharkhand Board Admit Card 2024 for Class 10th, 12th. The admit card for Class 10 and Class 12 can be downloaded by the affiliated schools through the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Jharkhand Board Admit Card 2024 for 10th, 12th out, download links here

The Class 10, 12 board examination in the state will be conducted from February 6 and will conclude on February 26, 2024. Matric examinations will take place in the first shift – from 9:45 am to 1:05 pm (for OMR sheets: 9:45 am to 11:20 pm and for question booklet: 11:25 pm to 1:05 pm). Intermediate final exams will be held in the second shift – from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The exam is divided into to parts – from 2 pm to 3:35 pm, students will attempt OMR based questions and from 3:40 to 5:20 pm, they will write answers in booklets.

Direct link to download Jharkhand Board Admit Card 2024 for Class 10

Direct link to download Jharkhand Board Admit Card 2024 for Class 12

Jharkhand Board Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click on Jharkhand Board Admit Card 2024 for 10th, 12th link available on the home page.

A new page will open where the login link will be available.

Click on the link and fill the details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JAC.