Jharkhand Board Exam 2021 for Class 10, 12 postponed

JAC has postponed Jharkhand Board Exam 2021 for Class 10, 12. The decision on examination will be taken in a meeting to be held on June 1, 2021.
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has postponed Jharkhand Board Exam 2021 for Class 10, 12 due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The decision on conduct of examination and the dates will be taken in a meeting that will be held on June 1. The situation will be reviewed and further decision will be taken.

The Jharkhand Board Examination 2021 was scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to May 21, 2021. The dates were revised by the Board. Earlier the board examination was scheduled to begin on March 9 and end on March 26, 2021. The Board has already released the admit card on the official site of JAC for school administration to download. Around 7 lakh candidates appear for the board examination every year in the state.

A day before the Board has postponed Class 10, 12 practical examination in the wake of the rising COVID19 cases in the state. The practical exams had already started on April 6 in the state.

Meanwhile, CBSE and CISCE have postponed the Board exam 2021 for Class 10, 12 due to COVID19. Many state boards have also either cancelled the examination or have postponed the examination.

