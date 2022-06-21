Jharkhand JAC Board 10th Result 2022: List of websites to check Matric results

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 10 board exam results on Tuesday, June 21 at 2.30pm. The Jharkhand board class 10th result will be available on the official website once it's out. For more updates follow JAC class 10th result live updates.

The Jharkhand Board class 10th examination was held from March 24 and ended on April 20. The class 10th examination was conducted from 9:45 am to 1:05.

Jharkhand Board class 10th result: List of websites to check

Jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

Jharresults.nic.in.

The JAC Class 10 Result for 2021 was announced on July 29. The test was cancelled last year owing to COVID19, and the Board evaluated candidates' marks using an alternate marking scheme. Around 4 lakh students registered for the Class 10 exams, and the overall pass percentage was 95.92 percent.