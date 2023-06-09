JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 released at jkbose.nic.in, here's direct link

Jammu and Kashmir Board has released the J and K Board 12th result 2023 for the annual exams on June 9. Candidates who took the examination can check the results on the official website at jkbose.nic.in. Candidates can check their class 12th results through their roll number and registration number.

JKBOSE 12th result 2023: Know how to check

JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 released at jkbose.nic.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on “View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2023”

Key in your login details

Check results and take the print for future reference.