JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 for Jammu Division declared, direct link here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021. The Class 10 result has been declared for the Jammu division. Candidates can check the result through the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.

The result for Class 10 Jammu division has been declared on February 20, 2022. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021: How to check Jammu division result

Visit the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.

Click on JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 for Jammu Division link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

About JKBOSE

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JKBOSE.

