JKBOSE class 10th and 12th summer zone date sheet released at jkbose.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE 10th,12th date sheet 2022 for Summer zone Jammu Division has been released on the official website. Candidates can check date sheet on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

The class 10th examination will commence from March 29 and will end on April 16 and the class 12th board examination will begin from March 25 till May 2.

The Heads of Government/Private Institutions in Jammu province must collect their candidates' Admit Cards from the concerned BOSE Offices (Summer Zone regions).

JKBOSE class 10th and 12th date sheet: Know how to check

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the student corner

Click on the date sheet tab

Click on ‘class 10th’and ‘class 12th’ link under Jammu Division section

your date sheet will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Examinees are advised to follow the directions on the back side of their Admit Cards to the letter, and to carry the same (Admit Card) on all examination days for verification.