JKBOSE Class 11 exam time table released for Winter Zone/Jammu Division

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the schedule for higher secondary examination part-I (Class 11) for annual regular session 2020-21 (Winter Zone/Jammu Division).

According to the schedule, the exam will begin on December 11, with General English Paper. Students can check the date sheet for the Class 11 exams from the official website of the JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

As per the schedule, exams for Class 11 is scheduled to be conducted from December 11 to January 1, 2022.

“The examinees are advised to adhere the instructions strictly given on the back side of the admit cards and bring the same (Admit card) on all days of examination for verification”, reads the official notification.

The examinees are advised to wear the face mask and adhere to social distancing norms, the notifications adds.

