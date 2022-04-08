Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / JKBOSE Class 11 results 2021 for Jammu Winter Zone and Leh declared, direct link
board exams

JKBOSE Class 11 results 2021 for Jammu Winter Zone and Leh declared, direct link

JKBOSE 1Ith results 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared JKBOSE Higher Secondary (Class 11th) Result 2021 for Jammu (Winter Zone) and Leh division.
JKBOSE Class 11 results 2021: Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.(jkbose.nic.in)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

JKBOSE 1Ith results 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared JKBOSE Higher Secondary (Class 11th) Result 2021 for Jammu (Winter Zone) and Leh division.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link &lt;/strong&gt;to view Result of Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Jammu (Winter Zone)

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link&lt;/strong&gt; to view Result of Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Leh

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

Click on 'View Result of Higher Secondary Part One (11th Class)Annual Regular-2021 Jammu (Winter Zone)' under latest update

Click on the link for the desired results on the new page that opens

Enter your roll number, captcha code and submit to View Result

Check the result, download the page on your computer

Take a print out for future reference

View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Jammu (Winter Zone)

View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Leh

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education had declared JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2021 for Kashmir division in March.

Topics
jkbose jkbose result
