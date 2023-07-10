JKBOSE class 11th result 2023 released at jkbose.nic.in, here's direct link

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) class 11th results released today, July 10. Candidates check the JKBOSE class 11th results through the official website at jkbose.nic.in. Candidates can check the class 11th results through their login credentials.

JKBOSE class 11th result 2023 released at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE class 11th result link

A total of 139431 candidates appeared for the JKBOSE class 11th examination of which 73471 candidates passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 53%. A total of 21499 candidates obtained distinction, 33845 candidates received first division, 16886 candidates received second division, and 1220 candidates obtained third division.

A total of 55700 candidates will have to reappear and 10260 failed the JKBOSE class 11th examination.

JKBOSE class 11th result 2023: Know how to check

Follow the steps given below to check the class 11th results:

1. Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Result of Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) Session Annual Regular 2023”

3. Key in your login details

4. Your class 11th results will be displayed on the screen

5. Take a printout for the future references