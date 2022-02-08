Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / JKBOSE class 12th result released at jkbose.nic.in, here's how to check
board exams

JKBOSE class 12th result released at jkbose.nic.in, here's how to check

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, JKBOSE has released the class 12th Result 2021 for the Kashmir division
JKBOSE 12th result: Candidates of the Kashmir division who have appeared for the Annual Regular e examinations can now check the results online on the official website jkbose.nic.in.(jkbose.nic.in)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 05:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, JKBOSE has released the class 12th Result 2021 for the Kashmir division. Candidats who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Girls outshine boys as 75% of students pass the class XII Exam. This year 75% of students have passed the Class XII examinations. According to officials from the J&K BOSE, 72180 students took the exam, with 54075 passing. They also stated that 72 percent of the successful candidates are males and 78 percent are girls.

Arusa Parviz topped in the Science stream with 499 marks (99.8%), while Tabinda Jan took first place in the Commerce stream with 497 marks (99.4 percent ). Adeebah Muzamil took first place in the Arts stream with 496 points (99.2%) and Shaila Nabi topped in the Home Science course with 495 points (99.0 percent).

JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 Kashmir division: How to check

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in

RELATED STORIES

On the homepage click on the result tab

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkbose class 12 jkbose result class 12 board examinations×
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP