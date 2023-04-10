Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JKBOSE class 8th result announced at dietsrinagar.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 10, 2023 05:07 PM IST

JKBOSE class 8th result released at dietsrinagar.in.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Council for Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) has announced the class 8th result today April 10. Candidates can download the result from the official website at dietsrinagar.in.

The Jammu and Kashmir class 8th examination was conducted from February 27 to March 10.

The overall pass percentage is 98.52%. The male pass percentage is 98.01% and the female pass percentage is 99.05%.

Here's the direct link to download the result

JKBOSE class 8th result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at dietsrinagar.in

On the homepage, click on the “Gazette / Result of class 8th DIET Srinagar - 2022-23”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and take print for future reference.

