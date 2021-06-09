Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JKBOSE Exams 2021: Pending Class 12 and 11 final exams cancelled

JKBOSE Exams 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on Wednesday cancelled the pending class 11th and 12th examination for session 2020-2021.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:54 PM IST
JKBOSE Exams 2021: The detailed procedure for publishing results alongwith a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly, it added.(HT file)

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Educationis yet to announce the process for declaring results and calculating scores.

The Office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted,” In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled”.

The detailed procedure for publishing results alongwith a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly, it added.

CBSC on June 1 had cancelled the class 12th examination. The decision was taken in the high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the suit, many other state boards have also cancelled the class 12th board examination.

jkbose exams cancelled cbse exams cancelled jkbose result
