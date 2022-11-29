Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 time table released, exams from March 9-29

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2023: Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board has released the final time table for 2nd PUC examinations in the state. As per the final time table, Class 12 board exams in the state will be held from March 9 to 29. School Education Minister B.C Nagesh has confirmed this on Twitter.

“2nd PUC Annual Exam Final Time Table has been published. The exam will be held from March 9 to March 29, 2023,” the minister tweeted.

As per the date sheet, Karnataka 2nd PUC exam will be held in only one shift on all exam days. The papers will begin at 10:15 am and end at 1:30 pm.

With board exams approaching, several states have announced dates or published detailed date sheets for Class 10 and 12 final exams. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are some of them.

Central education boards like CBSE and CISCE and state boards like UPMSP and BSEB are expected to publish their date sheets soon.

For more information, students are advised to visit official websites of their boards or contact schools.

