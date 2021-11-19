Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021 revised schedule released, check here
board exams

Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021 revised schedule released, check here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021 revised schedule has been released. Candidates can check the revised schedule in the link given below. 
Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021 revised schedule released, check here(Hindustan Times)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has released Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021 revised schedule. Candidates who will appear for the second year mid term examination can check the revised schedule on the official site of Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka on pue.kar.nic.in. 

The examination will begin on December 9 and will end on December 23, 2021. The examination will be conducted in two sessions- morning session will be conducted from 9 am to 12.15 pm and afternoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, as per the revised schedule. To download the revised schedule, candidates can check these simple steps given below. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021: How to download revised schedule 

  • Visit the official site of Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka on pue.kar.nic.in.
  • Under the circular section the Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021 revised schedule link is available.
  • Click on the link and a PDF file will open.
  • Check the exam dates and official notice and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to begin on November 29 and end on December 10, 2021, which was postponed to facilitate the schools more time to implement the changes in the exam pattern and the mode of examinations. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exam puc
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP