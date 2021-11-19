Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021 revised schedule released, check here

Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has released Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021 revised schedule. Candidates who will appear for the second year mid term examination can check the revised schedule on the official site of Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka on pue.kar.nic.in.

The examination will begin on December 9 and will end on December 23, 2021. The examination will be conducted in two sessions- morning session will be conducted from 9 am to 12.15 pm and afternoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, as per the revised schedule. To download the revised schedule, candidates can check these simple steps given below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021: How to download revised schedule

Visit the official site of Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka on pue.kar.nic.in.

Under the circular section the Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021 revised schedule link is available.

Click on the link and a PDF file will open.

Check the exam dates and official notice and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to begin on November 29 and end on December 10, 2021, which was postponed to facilitate the schools more time to implement the changes in the exam pattern and the mode of examinations.